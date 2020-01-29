Alicia Keys Opens Up About Hosting The 2020 Grammys Just Hours After Learning About Kobe Bryant’s Death

Alicia Keys talks about how she honoured Kobe Bryant while hosting Sunday’s Grammys during an appearance on Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Keys was joined by Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men to perform a stripped-back version of the band’s song “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” during the awards show.

The world learned of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna’s tragic death just hours before the Grammys began. They were two of nine victims who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Keys shares, “We were all freaking out because obviously hearing the news about Kobe and his daughter was so tragic.

“None of us can still believe it now, to this day. It was definitely a crazy feeling because literally minutes before we were going to do something else and we had to really figure out how could we properly honour him in his house [LA’s Staples Center] on this night.”

The singer continues, “It just so happened Boyz II Men was there already that night. It was like that magic that happens when it’s necessary.

“Like, whoa whoa whoa! It was so much, but I was very honoured to be able to share that with all of us – the entire world – that we could go through something that hurt so bad together.

“And I feel really honoured to have been able to be there with you in that time.”

Keys also discusses her upcoming self-titled album Alicia and reveals why she felt now was the right time to name an album after herself.

She then performs her new song “Underdog”.