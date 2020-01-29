BTS Take On Ashton Kutcher And James Corden In A Game Of Hide And Seek And The ARMY Can’t Handle It

The BTS ARMY were in for a treat Tuesday as James Corden had the group on “The Late Late Show” alongside Ashton Kutcher.

Fans went even crazier as the host had the beloved K-pop artists play a game of hide and seek, with either Kutcher or Corden aiming to be the first person to find four band members and have them sit on the stools on stage.

Corden won but Kutcher was close behind after finding three of the group.

Kudos to Kutcher as well for carrying the BTS members back to the stage in the best possible way.

The segment quickly became the talk of social media. See some of the fan reaction below.

bts playing hide and seek was more entertaining than i expected HAHAHA — 𝚕𝚘𝚝𝚝𝚎 ✨🥂 (@serendaepityy) January 29, 2020

Been watching the hide and seek game many times now and of course black swan. @BTS_twt — 에리 (@KyokaShinz) January 29, 2020

ASHTON BE CARRYING THE WORLDWIDE HANDSOME KIM SEOKJIN ON HIS SHOULDERS WHILE SEOKJINIE WAS JUST MINDING HIS BUSINESS ON TAKING A PHOTO IN THE MIDDLE OF A HIDE AND SEEK GAME.@BTS_twt — 정국! 사랑해ㅠㅠ (@SjYgNjJhJmVJk) January 29, 2020

they even played hide and seek with bts😭🥺💜 — ً ⁷ (@jsng_twt) January 29, 2020

The interview with James and the hide and seek with Ashton Kutcher really were so FUN i really laughed so much and BTS are just so cute and improved in English and the way James hugged Joon at the end that was so soft and sincere! 💜@BTS_twt #BTSxCorden #BTSxJamesCorden — Sαmαr◡̈ ⁷❄️| BLACK SWAN (@kth_moonscenery) January 29, 2020

imagine playing hide and seek with bts… a DREAM — sandy ✰!! ⁷ (@BUSANSFLIRT) January 29, 2020

lmao bts playing hide and seek with ashton kutcher is something i didn't know i wanted😂👌🏻 — betina 》베티나 🇩🇰 (@iamtroejborg) January 29, 2020

BTS also belted out their recent track “Black Swan” live on TV for the first time.

Watch the performance, as well as their discussion on the Grammys, their upcoming album, and more, in the clips below.