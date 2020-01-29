BTS Take On Ashton Kutcher And James Corden In A Game Of Hide And Seek And The ARMY Can’t Handle It

The BTS ARMY were in for a treat Tuesday as James Corden had the group on “The Late Late Show” alongside Ashton Kutcher.
Fans went even crazier as the host had the beloved K-pop artists play a game of hide and seek, with either Kutcher or Corden aiming to be the first person to find four band members and have them sit on the stools on stage.
RELATED: James Corden Hands Out Cupcakes To BTS Fans Ahead Of ‘Late Late Show’ Appearance
Corden won but Kutcher was close behind after finding three of the group.
Kudos to Kutcher as well for carrying the BTS members back to the stage in the best possible way.
The segment quickly became the talk of social media. See some of the fan reaction below.
BTS also belted out their recent track “Black Swan” live on TV for the first time.
RELATED: BTS Give Fans An Inside Look At Their 2020 Grammy Awards Experience
Watch the performance, as well as their discussion on the Grammys, their upcoming album, and more, in the clips below.