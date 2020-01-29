Kobe Bryant Inspires Fathers Across Social Media To Celebrate Being A #GirlDad — See The Sweetest Posts

Kobe Bryant‘s love for his kids is inspiring other fathers to celebrate their pride for their own daughters.

The NBA star, who was dad to four daughters, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three other children — Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

In a touching tribute following Bryant’s death, ESPN reporter Elle Duncan remembered the Los Angeles Lakers player gushing two years ago over his then-three daughters.

“He said that his wife, Vanessa, really wanted to try again for a boy, but was sort of jokingly concerned that it would be another girl,” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘Four girls! Are you joking? What would you think? How would you feel?’ And without hesitation, he said, ‘I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad.'”

“He said that his oldest daughter was an accomplished volleyball player and that the youngest was a toddler, so TBD,” Duncan said, before tearfully describing what Bryant said about GiGi. “But that middle one, he said, ‘That middle one was a monster. She’s a beast. She’s better than I was at her age. She’s got it.’ That middle one, of course, was GiGi.”

“When I reflect on this tragedy and that half an hour I spent with Kobe Bryant two years ago, I suppose that the only small source of comfort for me is knowing that he died doing what he loved the most, being a dad. Being a girl dad,” she concluded.

Per Duncan’s request on Twitter, fans, celebs and more posted photos of themselves with their daughters and the hashtag, “#girldad.”

“#girldad I LOVE YOU SHAI,” Bow Wow captioned a photo of himself with his daughter on Instagram.

Timbaland posted, “❤️❤️❤️my babe reign #girldad.”

I'm so proud and lucky to be a #GirlDad. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/sluOIktQwu — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) January 28, 2020

Nothing better in the world than being a #girldad pic.twitter.com/kAcxo9UGph — Justin Fuente (@CoachFuente) January 29, 2020

There’s nothing I’m more proud of than being a #Girldad pic.twitter.com/gye4e5az5A — Rhett Lashlee (@rhettlashlee) January 29, 2020

I’m a grateful #GirlDad…❤️It doesn’t get any better.I’ve been blessed by God’s grace with these 2 awesome fearless and intelligent ladies..

They are the air that I breathe. Seeing Kobe & Gigi in the gym created a unique energy and vibe❤️RIP Mamba & Mambacita.@elleduncanESPN pic.twitter.com/N5U5B4aeqL — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) January 28, 2020

