Stephen Colbert Reflects On Kobe Bryant And Opens Up About His Own Family Tragedy

Stephen Colbert feels a “strange connection” to the tragic death of Kobe Bryant.

On Tuesday night, the host of Global’s “The Late Show” reflected on the passing of the NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter in a helicopter crash over the weekend.

“I feel a strange connection to his family and his friends and those who loved him and those who’ve gone through this particular tragedy,” Colbert shared.

The host then read out the names of all nine people who died on Bryant’s fatal flight.

“Because I lost my father and two of my brothers when I was a boy to a plane crash that was also in heavy fog,” he continued.

“One of the terrible things about that shock and the heartbreaking unreality, nightmare quality of someone huge in your life who just disappears, the centre of your love disappearing in that moment, is not knowing what happened,” Colbert said.

Colbert talked about a helicopter pilot named Choppy he met whose father also died in a plane crash, and whose son died in a helicopter crash, who told him that helicopters don’t feature black boxes.

“I think it’s crazy that helicopters don’t have black box recorders, because as Choppy explained to me, when a helicopter goes down we don’t know how to improve the helicopter, we don’t know how to improve the flying of the pilots so this won’t happen again in the future.”

He added that “while nothing will improve this tragedy, while nothing will take away this heartache and this pain from this family,” Colbert hopes to see someone take action to make sure helicopter flights can at least be recorded.

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.