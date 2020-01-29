New ‘Lethal Weapon’ Sequel May Finally Be Getting Off The Ground

They still aren’t too old for this s**t.

Plans for a fifth entry in the “Lethal Weapon” franchise have vacillated over the years, but it sounds like the movie might finally be getting off the ground.

Speaking as part of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Producers Roundtable, producer Dan Lin suggested “Lethal Weapon 5” is on track to get made with original director Richard Donner and stars Mel Gibson and Danny Glover.

“We’re trying to make the last ‘Lethal Weapon’ movie. And Dick Donner’s coming back. The original cast is coming back. And it’s just amazing. The story itself is very personal to him. Mel and Danny are ready to go, so it’s about the script,” Lin said.

In recent years, Lin has worked on films like the live-action “Aladdin”, “IT” and “The Two Popes”, as well as the “Lethal Weapon” TV series, which ended last year.

The first “Lethal Weapon” film was released in 1987, spawning three sequels, the last of which came out in 1998.