Ellen DeGeneres Debuts Her And Portia De Rossi’s New Amazon Alexa Super Bowl Commercial

Ellen DeGeneres stars alongside her wife Portia de Rossi in a new Super Bowl commercial for Amazon Alexa.

DeGeneres debuts the clip during her show Wednesday, with her gushing over how fun it is to film a Super Bowl ad with your significant other.

The commercial sees the pair talking to Alexa before leaving the house, questioning what people did before the piece of technology was around.

The clip then cuts to a bunch of videos in a period-drama setting, in which people have to turn down the heat by literally taking wood out of the fire and create their own music, among other inconveniences.

After airing the ad, DeGeneres says she’s giving the audience the opportunity to explore Amazon Alexa for themselves with a new Echo Show 5 and Fire TV Cube.

