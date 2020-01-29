Teresa Giudice Explains Why She Had Her Breast Implants Replaced

Teresa Giudice just had her breasts re-done.
In a new post on Instagram, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star addressed the replacement of her breast implants she had gotten 10 years earlier.
“I was very nervous to re-do my breasts, but I felt it was necessary for me to feel like my best self,” Giudice wrote.
I believe it’s important to always stand strong and feel like your best most confident self. 10 Years after my first Breast Augmentation I decided to have my breasts re-done. I am so thankful for Dr. Preminger @premingermd. She was amazing, and so professional. I absolutely loved her and could not be happier with the results. I was very nervous to re-do my breasts , but I felt it was necessary for me to feel like my best self. I encourage anyone who doesn’t feel their best self to work on feeling better. Even if it is the smallest thing every day. If it is something that requires cosmetic surgery to feel better I highly recommend Dr. Preminger @premingermd, and could not be happier with the results. I felt like she understood me, and really made me feel comfortable. I am grateful to have had such a professional approach. Dr. Preminger is Harvard, Cornell & Columbia educated Board Certified plastic surgeon. Based on my experience I can see why Dr.Preminger sits on the board of American Plastic Surgery, was the Chair of Ethics for the American Society of Plastic Surgeons for 2 years, and why she has an ethics faculty appointment at Cornell University Medical College. #teresaguidice #drpreminger #plasticsurgeon #breastimplants #femaleempowerment #standingstrong #nyc #doctor #boardcertified #harvard #cornell #columbia #president #ethicsboard #americanboardofplasticsurgery #lovetheskinyourein #feelgood #smile #selflove #boardmember #americansocietyofplasticsurgeons #notapaidadvertisement
“I encourage anyone who doesn’t feel their best self to work on feeling better,” she added. “Even if it is the smallest thing every day.”
Giudice first revealed she had her breasts re-done during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2018.
“I changed out my implants,” she said at the time. “I just had them done, like, five weeks ago.”