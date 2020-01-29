Teresa Giudice Explains Why She Had Her Breast Implants Replaced

Teresa Giudice just had her breasts re-done.

In a new post on Instagram, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star addressed the replacement of her breast implants she had gotten 10 years earlier.

RELATED: Teresa Giudice And Caroline Manzo Spoof Their ‘RHONJ’ Feud For Super Bowl Commercial

“I was very nervous to re-do my breasts, but I felt it was necessary for me to feel like my best self,” Giudice wrote.

“I encourage anyone who doesn’t feel their best self to work on feeling better,” she added. “Even if it is the smallest thing every day.”

RELATED: Teresa Giudice Opens Up About The No Cheat Clause In Her Prenup With Joe Giudice

Giudice first revealed she had her breasts re-done during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2018.

“I changed out my implants,” she said at the time. “I just had them done, like, five weeks ago.”