Magic Johnson Tells Jimmy Kimmel He ‘Idolized’ Kobe Bryant

Magic Johnson wants to make Kobe Bryant proud.

On Tuesday night, former NBA star Johnson appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and the host immediately thanked him for coming despite Bryant’s recent, tragic death.

“Kobe wouldn’t want me to cancel,” Johnson explained. “Kobe would want us all to carry on and be great in our lives. We should do something positive — whether it’s making sure that we love our family or giving back to an organization in his name — we should do something great because he was such a great man, great husband, great father.”

Remembering Bryant, Johnson continued, “Incredible basketball player — for 20 years, to wear the Laker purple and gold, man. And loved playing the game, and then to see him just become a great father and husband … He was enjoying life and went way too early.”

Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson. Photo: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, Pool

The 60-year-old also said that, despite being Bryant’s senior, the respect between them went both ways.

“We idolized each other… We both poured our heart and soul into performing every night in Los Angeles for the greatest fans on Earth,” Johnson said. “We both were committed to basketball, we were married to basketball, we were married to winning, and playing the game the right way.”

Johnson also remarked on Bryant’s Lakers legacy.

“Every night that you came to the Forum — because that’s where he first started, and then he was able to build the Staples Center — every night you came to Staples Center you knew you were gonna see something special, something great that you’ve never seen in your life and that was Kobe Bryant,” he said. “He made no excuses and that’s why we all should never make excuses because Kobe never made an excuse.”

He added, “Whether he was tired, hurt, he played through everything and the man gave us everything that he had.”