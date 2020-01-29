Brie And Nikki Bella Reveal They’re Both Pregnant At The Same Time

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella at the 2019 Couture Council Luncheon Honoring Christian Louboutin held at the David Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Twins Nikki and Brie Bella are pregnant at the same time.

The “Total Bellas” stars are not only both expecting, but their due dates are also only a week and a half apart.

Nikki, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, told People: “[It was] a total surprise.

“It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”

Brie, who shares two-year-old daughter Birdie with husband and pro wrestler Daniel Bryan, added: “Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?

“People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

Brie said how she and her other half had been trying for another baby for months but after it hadn’t happened she decided she was “meant to have one child.”

She told the mag, “My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, ‘You guys are good with one,’ so we stopped trying.”

Nikki added of finding out about her pregnancy, “When we were in France meeting Artem’s family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, ‘Oh, s**t!'”

The baby news comes just weeks after Nikki and Chigvintsev announced their engagement.