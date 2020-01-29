Ricky Gervais Slams Report Of ‘Awkward Encounter’ With Caitlyn Jenner: ‘She Was Lovely And Gracious’

There’s no feud between Ricky Gervais and Caitlyn Jenner.
The two celebs bumped into each other on the red carpet at the U.K.’s National Television Awards, and according to Jenner’s “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” co-star Roman Kemp, the moment did not go very well.
“And it happened… the most awkward encounter ever,” Kemp related on his radio show. “Ricky Gervais reaches out his hand and says, ‘Caitlyn, so lovely to meet you.’ Caitlyn literally looks out the corner of her eyes and goes, ‘Yeah.'”
But according to Gervais, that was not an accurate depiction of the interaction. He tweeted that the account was “absolutely false,” and added that Jenner was “lovely and gracious,” and that she even praised his recent Golden Globes monologue.
Author Jane Fallon backed up Gervais’ version of events on Twitter as well, calling out Kemp for “just making s**t up.”
Gervais opened 2016’s Golden Globes with a monologue featuring a joke about Caitlyn Jenner and women drivers. The joke has been criticized over the years as transphobic, but in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month, Gervais insisted the joke was “misunderstood.”