‘Vikings’ Star Alexander Ludwig Releases New Song ‘Let Me Be Your Whiskey’

“Vikings” star Alexander Ludwig is getting his country croon on.

The Canadian actor released a new song, “Let Me Be Your Whiskey”, on Tuesday. Ludwig, 27, said the track was “a long time coming.”

This is far from Ludwig’s first brush with music. The “Hunger Games” star previously flexed his smooth vocals on “The Queen Latifah Show” back in 2014. More recently, he performed with guitar in hand on the “Big D and Bubba Show”.

You can catch Ludwig on the series “Vikings” and “Swerve”, as well as in the new films “Bad Boys for Life” and “Peace”.