‘Vikings’ Star Alexander Ludwig Releases New Song ‘Let Me Be Your Whiskey’

“Vikings” star Alexander Ludwig is getting his country croon on.
The Canadian actor released a new song, “Let Me Be Your Whiskey”, on Tuesday. Ludwig, 27, said the track was “a long time coming.”
View this post on Instagram
My first single is now on @spotify and all other platforms. Link in bio. For those of you who know me, country music has been a huge part of my life. For the last year I have been making trips to Nashville writing and learning all I can. Thank you to my incredible team/producers @tullykennedy and @kurtallison for helping me on this new journey! I hope you like the music as much as I love making it. More to come in the next few months so watch out! For now, this is – let me be your whiskey
This is far from Ludwig’s first brush with music. The “Hunger Games” star previously flexed his smooth vocals on “The Queen Latifah Show” back in 2014. More recently, he performed with guitar in hand on the “Big D and Bubba Show”.
You can catch Ludwig on the series “Vikings” and “Swerve”, as well as in the new films “Bad Boys for Life” and “Peace”.