Hoda Kotb Talks Getting Engaged And Wanting More Kids On ‘Ellen’

Hoda Kotb’s longtime boyfriend finally popped the question.

On Wednesday, the “Today” host visits “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and she talks about how her fiancé Joel Schiffman “dropped down on one knee” to propose.

“I’ve felt different ever since,” she says.

DeGeneres also asks Kotb whether she plans to have more children after she gets married.

“I don’t know,” she admits, adding that she has more than enough love to give.

Kotb currently has two children.

Also during the interview, Kotb talks about what it’s like getting up at 3 a.m. every day to go into work on her morning show and the “little weird posse” who keep everything normal at that early hour.