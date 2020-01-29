Lady Gaga’s Mom Reflects On How Singer Was ‘Humiliated’ & ‘Taunted’ In Middle School

Artists like Lady Gaga are celebrated for being unique but “different” is often unpopular in middle school.

Cynthia Germanotta, Gaga’s mom, opened up about the “Born This Way” singer’s late childhood and early teen years. Gaga told the “Today Show” series “Through Mom’s Eye” that middle school was quite difficult for the young Gaga.

“In middle school, because she was unique, she started experiencing a lot of struggles,” Germanotta said on Sunday. “You know, feeling isolated from events. Humiliated. Taunted. And she would start to question herself and become doubtful of her own abilities. And that’s when she developed depression.”

Germanotta admits she and her husband were ignorant of much of their daughter’s mental health issues. They just did not know what they were looking at.

“I felt, where I made mistakes was, I didn’t really know the warning signs to look for,” Germanotta said. “As her career took off and we were travelling the world and talking to young people, we realized how many other young people had similar experiences.”

That led Germanotta and Gaga to start the Born This Way Foundation in 2012 to support the mental and emotional wellness of young people.