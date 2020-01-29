Kate Middleton Surprises Kids, Serves Breakfast During Nursery Visit

Kate Middleton surprised kindergarteners Wednesday as she stopped by their class for a spot of breakfast.
Kate, who recently launched her new survey, “5 big questions on the under-5s”, which aims to spark the biggest-ever conversation on early childhood, visited the LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-school.
The royal, who is mom to Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and one-year-old Prince Louis, chatted with the children and helping them get their breakfast.
She then chatted about nutrition with the school’s trainee chefs in the kitchen, People reported.
Nelson-Neil said of beets: “I still can’t get them to eat it,” as Kate added of her own kids: “Mine absolutely love it – it’s one of those things, until you try it, you don’t know.”
She also met with members of the staff to discuss her groundbreaking new survey.
Questions address topics such as nature vs. nurture, health, and happiness.