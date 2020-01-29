Kate Middleton Surprises Kids, Serves Breakfast During Nursery Visit

Kate Middleton surprised kindergarteners Wednesday as she stopped by their class for a spot of breakfast.

Kate, who recently launched her new survey, “5 big questions on the under-5s”, which aims to spark the biggest-ever conversation on early childhood, visited the LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-school.

Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plays with children as she visits the LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-school in London, Britain January 29, 2020. Phil Harris/Pool via REUTERS

The royal, who is mom to Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and one-year-old Prince Louis, chatted with the children and helping them get their breakfast.

Chefs and apprentices from the @LEYFOnline Chef Academy spoke to The Duchess about the importance of nutritious food for child development. The Academy offers a specialist qualification for chefs working with children to help influence healthy food choices 🥦🍊🍇#5BigQuestions pic.twitter.com/AXIrcCaIyN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 29, 2020

For the past 8 years, The Duchess has been hearing from people around the UK about the importance of the early years for future health and happiness. Now she wants to hear from you, so have your say on raising the next generation here 👉 https://t.co/7zt2GD5F6l pic.twitter.com/B6tyjXtLJl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 29, 2020

She then chatted about nutrition with the school’s trainee chefs in the kitchen, People reported.

Nelson-Neil said of beets: “I still can’t get them to eat it,” as Kate added of her own kids: “Mine absolutely love it – it’s one of those things, until you try it, you don’t know.”

She also met with members of the staff to discuss her groundbreaking new survey.

Questions address topics such as nature vs. nurture, health, and happiness.