Jessica Simpson Recalls Childhood Sexual Abuse, Battle With Addiction: ‘I Completely Didn’t Recognize Myself’

Jessica Simpson is an open book.

In a new interview with “TODAY“‘s Hoda Kotb, the 39-year-old speaks about her battle with addiction, sexual abuse, and her issues with body image.

Sitting down with Kotb in her Los Angeles home, Simpson recalls being sexually abused by a young girl when she was six years old, which she also speaks candidly about in her new memoir, Open Book.

“At the time I didn’t really understand what was happening,” she admits. “I knew something was wrong. I knew it was wrong what was going on. This was a very close person, and she was being abused. It happened throughout a long time in my life.”

Growing up as the daughter of a Baptist youth minister, Simpson says she struggled to tell her parents: “I was taught to be a virgin until I got married, and so I never wanted to share these sexual things that were happening because I didn’t want to hurt anybody.”

When she finally gained the courage to tell her family, Simpson said they put a stop to it: “They ignored it with their words, for sure, but they took action, and I never had to do the sleepovers again. I never had to go back.”

The reality star also addresses her struggles with alcohol abuse and her road to sobriety.

“I had started a spiral and I couldn’t catch up with myself. I was spiralling, chasing my tail, and that was with alcohol,” admits Simpson.

The singer says her moment of realization came after Halloween 2017 when she started drinking at 7:30 a.m. and was unable to help with her kids’ costumes.

“I honestly couldn’t even tell you who got them ready,” she says. “I was just dazed and confused, and I just wanted to go to sleep. I didn’t take them trick-or-treating. I didn’t show up for my family. I took the picture and I made the world think that I showed up.

The star, who has now been sober since November 2017, shares, “I completely didn’t recognize myself. I always had a glitter cup. It was always filled to the rim with alcohol.

“I just realized that I had to surrender. It was time. I had to give it up and I was ready. I’m not going to miss another day, I’m not gonna miss another Halloween, I’m not gonna miss another Christmas, I’m going to be present.”

Simpson is releasing deeply personal new music along with the release of the memoir, which she says will bring to light all her struggles.

“People are really gonna understand me,” she explains of her first new set of songs in 10 years. “They’re gonna see everything that I have gone through and all the fear and the struggles that I did face, and how I came through on the other side.”

Simpson now shares daughter Maxwell, 7, son Ace, 6, and daughter Birdie, 10 months, with husband Eric Johnson.