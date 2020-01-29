John Oliver Talks Making Comedy In The Trump Era And Harry And Meghan Leaving Royal Duties

British comedian John Oliver talks trying to be funny in the Donald Trump era in the new issue of The Hollywood Reporter.

The “Last Week Tonight” host is on the cover of the magazine, telling THR he hopes Trump’s reign soon comes to an end.

“I would like this presidency to end because it’s not good for America, for my personal health, or for comedy in general. It’s hard to find different ways to attack the same kind of despair,” he says.

Since 2015, Trump has repeatedly claimed he was invited to appear on Oliver’s show but turned him down– a claim that Oliver, 42, has continued to refute. Trump’s assertions seem to stem from hurt feelings over a 2015 interview Oliver gave to “CBS This Morning” in which he stated he doesn’t “really care about him in any capacity,” and that Trump has “said everything he has to say.”

Oliver says Trump’s constant false insistence he was invited is “discombobulating” as the late-night host says it’s an example of how good of an experienced liar he is.

“It’s a really discombobulating thing to think, I know you’re wrong, but you are now more confident in your lie than I am in the truth. It’s dangerous how good he is at lying in a way that you feel like he could pass a lie detector test,” Oliver explains. “And to lie about something so utterly worthless? Lying about being invited on our show is the lowest-stakes lie imaginable…”

“You are just emptying your ego down the toilet,” he adds.

Oliver recently became a U.S. citizen in part because “It’s one thing being lectured to by a tourist; it’s different being lectured to by someone who lives here. So that feels meaningfully different to me. It’s your right to speak critically about the country that you have chosen.”

As a British ex-pat, the comedian also has thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to Canada as they take a step back from royal duties.

“I completely understand why they’re leaving…I don’t think you need to have seen even an episode and a half of ‘The Crown’ to realize this was not going to be the easiest family to marry into,” he says. “I’m just amazed that people care as much as it seems they do.”