Maisie Williams Breaks Out Her Inner Elsa With ‘Let It Go’ Super Bowl Ad For Audi

The cold never bothered Maisie Williams anyway.

On Wednesday, Audi unveiled its big Super Bowl ad for the e-tron Sportback electric vehicle, featuring the “Game of Thrones” star unleashing her inner Elsa.

In the ad, Williams drives the car then gets stuck in heavy, smoggy traffic until she can’t take it anymore.

Finally, she starts singing “Let It Go” from the Disney movie “Frozen”, with other pedestrians, drivers, and passengers joining in.

“I’ve always seen myself as a little bit cheeky,” Williams told Vanity Fair. “The comments that I make or the way that I present my ideas is usually charged with a bit of cheek. So it made a lot of sense to be [singing] such an upbeat, lovely song, but really be saying a powerful message about the environment and our attitudes.…”