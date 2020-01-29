Ellen DeGeneres Pleads For Student’s Return To School After He’s Banned From His Own Graduation Over Dreadlocks

Ellen DeGeneres chats to a Texas high school senior who was told he had to cut off his dreadlocks in order to return to classes during Wednesday’s show.

DeAndre Arnold, who attends Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, made national news after his school told him he couldn’t walk at graduation unless he cuts his dreadlocks or wears them tied up in accordance with their dress code.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Debuts Her And Portia De Rossi’s New Amazon Alexa Super Bowl Commercial

Arnold, who gets good grades and has never been in trouble, explains to DeGeneres his father is from Trinidad, and dreadlocks are a common part of the culture.

As the student says he wishes his school would be more open to other cultures, DeGeneres insists: “I think that’s what school’s supposed to do is teach you about other cultures, you’re not supposed to teach them, they’re supposed to teach you.”

Arnold adds that if he did return to school tomorrow, his only options would be suspension or to be sent to an alternative school for kids with behavioural issues.

RELATED: 2-Year-Old Kid Genius Wows Ellen DeGeneres With His Flag Knowledge

DeGeneres begs the school, “This kid is a good kid. He deserves to graduate, to walk with all the other kids. I’m urging you to do the right thing, please.”

The talk-show host and Alicia Keys then give Arnold a cheque for $20,000 to put towards college, courtesy of Shutterfly.