‘Island Of Bryan’ Is Far From Paradise In Season 2 Trailer

The “Island of Bryan” is not being kind to the Baeumler family in HGTV Canada‘s season 2 trailer.

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler really have their work cut out for them in the new two-minute-plus sneak peek. The family has a 16-week deadline to erect an entire beachfront tropical resort. Bryan and Sarah have poured just about everything into the project and it is not a smooth ride.

The deadline is fasting approaching, the weather has not been kind, and the kids are getting restless. Nonetheless, the Baeumlers and their team work tirelessly to bring their vision to life.

“Island of Bryan” season 2 premieres Feb. 23, at 12 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada.