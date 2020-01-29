Hailey Bieber Is Tired Of People ‘Roasting’ Her Pinky Fingers

Hailey Bieber wants people to stop finger-shaming her.

On Tuesday, the model took to Instagram to talk about her pinky fingers, which she says, she is often “roasted” for.

“Okay let’s get into the pinky conversation…because I’ve made fun of myself about this for forever so I might as well just tell everyone else why they’re so crooked and scary,” she wrote, along with sharing a photo of the crooked little finger.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Next, sharing a page from a Wikipedia article, Bieber explained, “I have this thing called Ectrodactyly and it causes my pinky fingers to look the way they do. It’s genetic, I’ve had it my whole life. So people can stop asking me ‘WTF is wrong with her pinky fingers’ here is what’s wrong! Lol.”

She added, “So in conclusion please stop roasting me about my pinky fingers.”