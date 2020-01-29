Ozzy Osbourne Partners With PETA To Get People To Stop Declawing Their Cats

Ozzy Osbourne wants owners to treat their pets right.

The Prince of Darkness has teamed up with PETA for a new campaign advocating against declawing cats.

“Amputating a cat’s toes is twisted and wrong. If your couch is more important to you than your cat’s health and happiness, you don’t deserve to have an animal! Get cats a scratching post—don’t mutilate them for life,” Osbourne says.

As part of the campaign, Osbourne is featured on a poster showing his fingers cut off with blood pouring down.

As PETA explains, “While misinformed guardians may think it’s nothing more than a manicure, declawing is actually a serious surgery involving 10 separate, painful amputations. Without their claws as a first line of defence, cats feel so insecure that they tend to bite more often as a means of self-protection. And even housetrained cats may urinate and defecate outside the litterbox in an attempt to mark their territory when their claws have been taken from them.”

Declawing has been banned or severely restricted in countries like Australia, England, and Japan, as well as the state of New York.