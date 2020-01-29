Report: Dog The Bounty Hunter Got Caught Up In The Moment, Did Not Actually Propose To Moon Angell

Talk about keeping it in the family.

Duane Chapman, better known to the public as Dog the Bounty Hunter, is doing his best to move on following the passing of his wife. Beth Chapman died from cancer seven months ago. Now, Chapman reveals to Dr. Oz that he has sparked a romance with his son’s ex-girlfriend.

A marriage proposal? After weeks of family turmoil, @DogBountyHunter and Moon Angell join me to set the record straight. Airs 2/3. pic.twitter.com/kUsE7zBPRQ — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) January 29, 2020

What’s more, the teaser for the episode suggests that Chapman has proposed to Moon Angell.

In the video, Chapman asks Angell, “Will you marry me?”

The two are sitting side by side in the “Dr. Oz” teaser. Chapman doesn’t get down on one knee or pull out a ring, so marriage norms aside, there is no concrete confirmation on whether it was a genuine proposal or a hypothetical question.

A report from TMZ later asserted that the two are not actually engaged. Chapman reportedly got caught up in the moment and is not following through with his proposal.

Lyssa Chapman, Duane’s daughter, shred Angell on social media and accused her of previously dating one of Dog’s sons. Lyssa did not specify which of her dad’s 10 sons Angell was romantically involved with.

ET Canada has reached out to Chapman’s rep for comment.