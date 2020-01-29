‘A White Storm Is Coming’ In The Latest ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Season 2 Trailer

“Narcos: Mexico” fans are set to see a whole load of drug-fuelled drama in season 2 of the hit Netflix show.

Diego Luna’s character Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, now the Godfather of the Guadalajara cartel, wants to take over the global cocaine trade in a recently released clip.

He explains in the voice-over, “The Americans will try to stop us, but they will fail.

“Now you’ll see what happens when the cage breaks open and all the animals run free.”

However, the caption for the teaser reads: “No high can last forever,” after promising a “white storm” is coming.

Season 2 of the much-loved show also stars Scoot McNairy, Mayra Hermosillo, Teresa Ruiz, Alex Knight, Sosie Bacon, Andrés Londoño, Miguel Rodarte, Jesse Garcia, Matt Biedel, Jesus Ochoa, Flavio Medina and Alberto Zeni.

“Narcos: Mexico” season 2 is set to premiere on February 13.