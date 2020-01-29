Mike Tindall Refuses To Answer Questions About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit

Mike Tindall won’t weigh in on the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drama.

Tindall was chatting on the “House of Rugby” podcast, when he was asked by host Alex Payne about Harry and Meghan’s exit.

The former professional rugby player is married to Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter Zara. The pair are both close to Harry, who is godfather to their one-year-old daughter Lena Tindall.

Payne asked: “Can we send Harry a hug? Is he all right? Have you been in touch?”

Tindall replied, “Let’s not talk about this,” before Payne asked if the subject was a “no-go.”

He then insisted, “No, because I don’t know anything about it.”

Fellow rugby player James Haskell, who is friends with Harry and attended the royal wedding in May 2018, was also a guest on the podcast.

He shared, “I have sent my regards. That’s the extent of it.”

Harry and Meghan made headlines around the world earlier this month after announcing they’d be stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family and splitting their time between the U.K. and Canada.