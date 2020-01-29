Lakeith Stanfield And Issa Rae Get Romantic In ‘The Photograph’ Trailer

Learning to love takes real commitment.

On Wednesday, the new trailer for the romance “The Photograph” dropped, starring Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield.

“When famed photographer Christina Eames unexpectedly dies, she leaves her estranged daughter Mae Morton (Rae) hurt, angry and full of questions,” the official description reads. “When a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box is found, Mae finds herself on a journey delving into her mother’s early life and ignites a powerful, unexpected romance with a rising-star journalist, Michael Block (Stanfield).”

“The Photograph” hits theatres Feb. 14.