Tom Cruise’s New Recruits Strap In For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Character Images

Maverick has his new crew.

On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures revealed new official images from “Top Gun: Maverick”, introducing the new stars joining Tom Cruise in the long-awaited sequel.

First up is Miles Teller, playing Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of Anthony Edwards’ Nick “Goose” Bradshaw from the 1986 original.

Photo: Paramount Pictures

“Set It Up” star Glen Powell is playing a pilot known as “Hangman”.

Photo: Paramount Pictures

“The Good Cop” actress Monica Barbaro is “Phoenix”.

Photo: Paramount Pictures

Lewis Pullman, the son of actor Bill Pullman, stars as “Bob”.

Photo: Paramount Pictures

“Insecure” actor Jay Ellis plays pilot trainee “Payback”.

Photo: Paramount Pictures

Danny Ramirez plays young recruit “Fanboy”.

Photo: Paramount Pictures

“Top Gun: Maverick” hits theatres June 26.