Tom Cruise’s New Recruits Strap In For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Character Images

Maverick has his new crew.
On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures revealed new official images from “Top Gun: Maverick”, introducing the new stars joining Tom Cruise in the long-awaited sequel.
First up is Miles Teller, playing Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of Anthony Edwards’ Nick “Goose” Bradshaw from the 1986 original.
“Set It Up” star Glen Powell is playing a pilot known as “Hangman”.
“The Good Cop” actress Monica Barbaro is “Phoenix”.
Lewis Pullman, the son of actor Bill Pullman, stars as “Bob”.
“Insecure” actor Jay Ellis plays pilot trainee “Payback”.
Danny Ramirez plays young recruit “Fanboy”.
“Top Gun: Maverick” hits theatres June 26.