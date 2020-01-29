Lil Nas X Laughs Off Rapper Pastor Troy’s Homophobic Rant: ‘Damn, I Look Good’

Lil Nas X is one of the rare openly gay rappers in the mainstream music industry and it seems he is learning how to take hatred in stride.

The “Old Town Road” rapper was informed of a homophobic rant posted to Instagram by rapper Pastor Troy, a member of Down South Georgia Boyz. Troy’s most-successfully charted album to date is 2002’s Universal Soldier, which peaked at 13 on the Billboard 200 and no. 2 on the R&B chart.

Lil Nas won two Grammy Awards – Pop Duo/Group Performance and Music Video – at Sunday’s ceremony. Today’s gay “agenda” seems to have set Troy off.

“Guess I won’t be winning a Grammy… if this what I gotta wear,” Troy critiqued Lil Nas’ pink Grammy ensemble. “They love to push this s**t on our kids. “The other day at [sic] Applebee’s had some punks kissing and laughing eating mozzarella sticks. [The] first thing my 14-year-old said was, ‘F**** Applebee’s.'”

“It brought joy to my heart! He sees it… their agenda to take the masculinity from men, black men especially,” Troy continued. “Some may say, ‘He making money!’ RuPaul do too, but I ain’t bumping his CD! Integrity is priceless. Y’all better open that third eye and let your sons know what is real… Or they a** gone be headed down that ‘Old Town Road’.”

Lil Nas kept his response short and sweet, ignoring Troy’s remarks and instead addressed Nas’ wardrobe: “Damn I look good in that pic. on God.”