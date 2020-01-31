John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Poke Fun At His ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title In New Genesis Super Bowl Ad

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have joined an array of celebrities starring in ads for Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Teigen and Legend feature in the new Genesis commercial for their “Young Luxury” campaign.

The cookbook author can be seen addressing the room at a party, calling out everyone from the “lady who goes to Asia once and suddenly think she’s spiritual,” to the “guy who thinks his loud suit is a personality.”

She then makes a toast to “new luxury,” before shouting at Legend for driving up to the door late in Genesis’ first Sport Utility Vehicle, the GV80.

He asks, “What’s the magic word?” as Teigen replies: “Sexiest Man Alive,” a nod to his People Magazine 2019 Sexiest Man Alive status.

The chief executive officer of Genesis, Mark Del Rosso, said in a statement, “Launching our first SUV with amazing support from John and Chrissy in our first Super Bowl spot became the perfect time to launch our new ‘Young Luxury’ brand campaign and is indicative of our desire at Genesis to ignite exploration in everyone by infusing all that we do with the spirit of youth and wonder.”

“Genesis is the youngest luxury automotive brand, why not act our age and have a little fun?” he added, according to People.