‘Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Arrested For Burglary, Suspected Meth Use

Shaun Weiss, best known for playing Greg Goldberg in “The Mighty Ducks”, was arrested on Sunday for residential burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Marysville Police Department says that the 40-year-old actor was arrested just before 7 a.m. when officers were called to the “600 Block of 11th St for a burglary in progress.”

When officers arrived on scene, they contacted the homeowner who said an unknown man was inside his garage “that did not belong there.”

The homeowner told police that he was the only person that lived in the house and no one else had permission to be inside the residence.

When the officers entered the garage they found Weiss inside the homeowner’s vehicle, which he had gained access to by shattering the passenger window.

“Weiss displayed symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine and said he did not reside at this residence,” according to the press release.

The actor was booked into the Yuba County Jail for being under the influence of methamphetamine and is currently being held on $52,500 bail.

Weiss was previously arrested in August 2018 in Northern California for suspicion of being under the influence of drugs.

“Officers contacted Shaun Weiss near a business … [he] was arrested for being under the influence of drugs,” read the Oroville Public Safety Department’s Facebook statement. “He was arrested for intoxication only and no further criminal proceedings are desired at this time.”

Weiss was with a group of people “behaving erratically with flashlights” near a business complex in Oroville when he was picked up by police. Some reports said he was shining one of the flashlights into his own face.

He was held in custody until he sobered up, and was then released without being charged. No blood work was done, and police did not confirm what drug Weiss had used.

Weiss also had trouble with the law in August of 2017, when he was arrested for possession of suspected methamphetamine in Burbank, Calif., after being out of jail for just one week.

(He was arrested in July 2017 for stealing $151 worth of electronics, and was sentenced to 150 days in L.A. County Jail. He was released early due to overcrowding.)

The August 2017 arrest took place after a neighbourhood resident called the police to report a man stumbling around a property near the Warner Bros. studio lot. According to the Burbank Police Department, responding officers then arrested Weiss for possession of a controlled substance.

Police also found a credit card belonging to one of Weiss’ friends in his possession, but the card owner decided not to press charges.

—With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz

