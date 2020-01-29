‘Better Call Saul’ Penultimate Season Trailer Brings The Return Of Hank Schrader

Saul Goodman is getting ready for the endgame.

On Wednesday, AMC dropped the first trailer for “Better Call Saul” season 5, featuring the return of a beloved “Breaking Bad” character.

The prequel series’ penultimate season will see Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill continue his transformation into the unseemly Saul Goodman.

The trailer also features footage of Giancarlo Esposito’s Gus Fring in an intense meeting, while Jonathan Banks’ Mike fights off thugs in the street.

Finally, Walter White’s DEA agent brother-in-law Hank Schrader, played by Dean Norris, makes an appearance, showing his badge.

“Better Call Saul” season 5 premieres Feb. 23.