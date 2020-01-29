Prince Harry’s Longtime Friend Reveals How The Royal Is Doing Following Move To Canada

Prince Harry’s longtime friend, Nacho Figueras, is spilling the royal tea on his pal’s royal exit.

Figueras chatted with ABC News for their upcoming three-part deep dive, “Royal Divide”, into the aftermath of Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s shocking step back from royal duties.

“I spoke to Harry a few days ago,” the polo player told the network. “He has suffered a lot from all of the things that have happened to him. He suffers a lot from people judging him.”

“He’s being a father… a guy who is trying to protect his cub and his lioness from whatever it takes,” he added. “He has become an incredible man, a man that his mother [the late Princess Diana] would be proud of.”

Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they would step back from their royal duties and split their time between London and Canada.

The upcoming special will also touch on Harry’s relationship with his grandmother and how the tabloids covered Markle and Kate Middleton differently.

“Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and the Crown” will air Jan. 29.