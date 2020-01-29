Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Give A Sweet Shoutout To Canadian Organization After Stepping Down From The Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just gave us a clue they could be in it for the long haul when it comes to living in Canada.

The pair, who spent the holidays on Vancouver Island, hit headlines around the world earlier this month after announcing they’d be stepping down as senior royals and splitting their time between the UK and North America.

They gave a nod to Canadians Wednesday by dedicating their latest Instagram Story post to the mental health initiative, Bell Let’s Talk.

Credit: Instagram/SussexRoyal

Harry and Meghan wrote alongside an array of photographs, “We are so happy to be supporting Bell’s mental health campaign.”

“Each time you watch @bell_letstalk official video on Instagram, Bell will donate 5 cents towards Canadian mental health initiatives. So please share, please talk and be part of the solution,” they added, finishing their message with a Canadian flag emoji.

Credit: Instagram/SussexRoyal

Meghan was also pictured paying a surprise visit to a couple of Vancouver-based women’s charities this month.