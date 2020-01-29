Ariana Madix Reacts To Jax Taylor Comments About Her Sexuality: ‘I Thought That Was Really Gross’

Ariana Madix is not too thrilled with her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Jax Taylor.

Earlier this month, Taylor appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” and insinuated that Madix is gay. “She likes women,” Taylor murmured in response to a fan question.

Madix took exception with Taylor’s remark and told Cohen exactly what she thinks about him in a more recent episode of “WWHL”.

“I thought that was really gross,” Madix asserted. “I also thought it didn’t make any sense on any level? I mean, there are lesbians who have children; there are lesbians who don’t. There are women who have children who are married, and there are women who are married who don’t. None of it made any sense.”

“Also,” she added, “I’ve been very open and honest about the fact that I’m bisexual, and I don’t think that that’s an issue. And it’s certainly not an issue in my relationship. So I think he should just chill out.”

Cohen clearly enjoyed Madix’s take: “That was a clapback!”