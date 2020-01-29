Sylvester Stallone Shows Off His Full Head Of Grey Hair

Sylvester Stallone isn’t afraid of a little grey.

On Tuesday, the “First Blood” star shared a short video on Instagram showing off his natural grey hair, along with an inspirational message to his followers.

Taken by the 73-year-old’s hair, one commenter wrote, “Proud of you with the silver hair”

“Stay true to the grey!! Looks good on ya!” another wrote, and someone else added, “Stay grey, my friend. Stay grey #staygold.”

Despite the natural look, Stallone is no stranger to hair dye. In an interview with celebrity hair colourist Michelle Pugh in People, it was revealed that the actor has actually had a hand in dyeing his daughters’ hair.

“The girls and [their mom] Jennifer have told me Sly’s father was a hairdresser — and they said he also trained to do it before becoming an actor,” Pugh told the magazine. “He coloured Sistine and Sophia’s hair blonde when they were younger, and Scarlett had some lightening he had done on her a few months back. He is very much the stamp of approval on whether or not we’ve done a good job, on the girls and Jennifer. And I love that.”