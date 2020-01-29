Louis Tomlinson Has No Issues With One Direction Mates: ‘I Love The Boys’

Louis Tomlinson would be hard-pressed to say anything negative about his former One Direction squad.

While some may drool at the idea of beefing bandmates, there is nothing but love coming from Tomlinson. In fact, he believes the same is true for Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik.

“I f**king love the boys, and I love everything we’ve done together. And I still miss my time with them. I think any of the boys would be lying if they said otherwise,” he told Rolling Stone. “There’s a big history of that, people coming out of bands and chatting s**t. I just think they just look so obvious. It’s such a desperate attempt to try and get cool points. So I don’t think it’s authentic.”

Tomlinson will share his long-awaited solo album, Walls, on Friday. While some One Direction fans are clamouring for a reunion, Tomlinson expects the former boy band to keep carving their own paths.

“And we do all have a different range of inspiration — that’s what made it interesting, both on a personality level and on a music level,” Tomlinson added. “I think we’re all making really f***ing good music as well.”

Walls is propelled by “Two of Us” and “Killy My Mind”, among other singles. It has already received strong reviews ahead of its Jan. 31 release.