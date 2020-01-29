WeatherTech Celebrates Veterinarians In $6 Million Super Bowl Ad

WeatherTech went all out for its new Super Bowl commercial.

In a new teaser of the upcoming ad, set to premiere during Sunday’s big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Fransisco 49ers, the company celebrates veterinarians, specifically the UW Veterinary Care, for saving the owner, David MacNeil’s beloved dog Scout.

“Hi, I’m Scout and I’m a lucky dog. And it’s not just because I found a cool stick, or because I was in the WeatherTech commercial on the big game last year. It’s that I’m a cancer survivor, had a tumour on my heart and only a one percent chance of survival,” a voiceover begins with an adorable Golden Retriever pup bouncing around.

RELATED: Maisie Williams Breaks Out Her Inner Elsa With ‘Let It Go’ Super Bowl Ad For Audi

But thanks to the vets at UW Veterinary Care, Scout survived and now the tumour “has all but disappeared.”

“Their research has the potential to save millions of pets’ lives,” the voiceover continued. “Pets make a difference in your life. You can make a difference in theirs.”

RELATED: Rapper Missy Elliott, H.E.R. Team Up For Pepsi Super Bowl Ad

MacNeil released a statement along with the ad, reading, “We wanted this year’s Super Bowl effort to not only raise awareness, but also financial support for the incredible research and innovative treatments happening at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, where Scout is still a patient.”

Scout famously made his small-screen debut during last year’s Super Bowl.