Watch: Veteran Loses It After Learning His Rolex Is Worth $700,000

There’s nothing like finding treasure you already own.

In a viral clip from Monday’s episode of “Antiques Roadshow”, an American veteran completely lost it upon discovering how much the old Rolex watch he brought to get appraised is actually worth.

As the man explained, he bought the watch in Thailand after finding a good deal on it, spending a month’s salary at the time to afford it.

“It was a lot of money for myself,” he said. “I never used it. I looked at it and I said, you know, this is really too nice to take down in the salty water.’ I just kept it.”

He added, “After I got out of the service, I had other watches I wore and I just put this one into a safety deposit box. I only took it out two or three times to look at it, and that was about the extent of it before I brought it here.”

As it turned out, the specific model Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Oyster is very rare, and given its excellent condition, appraiser Peter Planes revealed that it could be worth up to $700,000 at auction.

Learning the news, the veteran literally fell to the floor in amazement.

Planes explained that the Rolex Daytona has increased sharply in value because Paul Newman wore one in the film “Winning”.

The exact watch Newman wore in the film was sold at auction in 2017 for a hefty $17.8 million, according to Yahoo! News.