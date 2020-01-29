‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo Undergoing Surgery To Correct Rare Bone Disorder

Gaten Matarazzo is going under the knife — and he couldn’t be happier about it.

In an Instagram post he issued on Wednesday, the “Stranger Things” star shares a photo of himself in a hospital bed, giving a thumb’s up.

“Surgery number 4! This is a big one!” he writes.

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo Says He Had Trouble Landing Roles Due To Rare Bone Disorder

Matarazzo was born with cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD), a rare genetic disorder that affects development of bones and teeth. According to People, Matarazzo had previously undergone corrective surgeries.

“To learn more about Cleidocranial Dysplasia and how you can help those with the condition you can go to ccdsmiles.org,” Matarazzo added.

The 17-year-old’s post was met with responses from a number of celebrity well-wishers, including actress/singer Sierra Boggess, “Madame Secretary” star Patina Miller, former “Walking Dead” star Michael Cudlitz and “Stranger Things” co-star Cara Buono.