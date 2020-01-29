Kobe Bryant’s Widow Breaks Her Silence In Heartbreaking Instagram Post: ‘There Aren’t Enough Words To Describe Our Pain’

Vanessa Bryant is mourning both her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and shared a heartbreaking message to fans in her first post since making her Instagram public on Wednesday.

Sharing a photo of herself, her late husband and daughters, Bryant includes a lengthy caption in which she thanks fans for their support while admitting she’s “devastated” by the loss.

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” she writes. “I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.”

She continues: “I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”

Bryant concludes by thanking fans for “sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us,” while asking “that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality.”

On Wednesday, 37-year-old Vanessa changed her Instagram profile picture to a touching photo of Kobe and Gianna embracing. In the photo, Kobe looks down lovingly at his second eldest child as she reaches her arms up to him.

Kobe and Gianna were among the nine victims who died tragically on Sunday morning after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

Vanessa — who would have celebrated 19 years of marriage with Kobe this April — had her Instagram private before Kobe and Gianna’s deaths, though she has now made it public again. Her comments have been turned off.

Photo: Instagram

Vanessa last posted, on the platform over the weekend before the accident, a picture of her and Kobe’s 3-year-old daughter, Bianka.

On Wednesday, a source who is close with the Bryant family told ET that Vanessa is trying to be strong amid the unimaginable tragedy, for the sake of her three daughters.

“Vanessa is completely shocked and heartbroken but is trying to stay as strong as she can in front of her children,” the source said. “Vanessa married Kobe when she was 18 and never expected to live her life without him, and that is going to take time.”

“She has been surrounded by her family and friends but she feels almost numb to everything,” the source continued. “She is thankful for the outpouring of love she and her family have received and will respond when she’s ready. Right now she’s taking time to be with her girls.”

