Shaquille O’Neal Leads Fans In ‘Kobe’ Chant Outside Staples Center

Shaquille O’Neal delivered an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant on Tuesday, and he continued to honour the late Lakers superstar outside Staples Center.

In video shared on social media, the 47-year old NBA great is seen exiting the arena as the crowd cheers him, with a few starting to chant “Shaq!”

O’Neal, however, puts his index finger to his lips to quiet everyone down, and instead leads them in a chant of his own.

RELATED: Shaquille O’Neal Breaks Down In Tears While Remembering Kobe Bryant

“Kobe! Kobe!” he yells, the crowd quickly joining in as he pumps his first.

Only right for @SHAQ to lead a chant for Kobe in LA ✊ (via omerdrinks/IG) pic.twitter.com/Tn0ImG0Jmo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 29, 2020

O’Neal became emotional when speaking about Bryant during Tuesday’s “NBA on TNT” broadcast.

“I haven’t felt a pain that sharp in a while,” he said of his former teammate, who died at age 41 on Sunday in a helicopter crash that also took the lives of his 13-year-old daughter and seven others.

“We’re not going to be able to joke at his Hall of Fame Ceremony. Those are the things you can’t get back,” O’Neal continued.

“That’s the only thing,” he added, “I wish I could just say something to him again.”