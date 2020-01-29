Canadian Singer BAD CHILD Featured On ‘To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’ Soundtrack

A soundtrack is being released for Netflix’s upcoming “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You”, and one of the artists to land on the soundtrack for the upcoming sequel to 2018’s “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” is Canadian singer-songwriter-producer BAD CHILD.

BAD CHILD’s new single “Candy”, which he co-wrote with bandmate Ryan Chambers, is included on the soundtrack; according to Universal Music, BAD CHILD is the only Canadian artist featured on the soundtrack.

RELATED: There’s Trouble In Paradise For Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean In Final ‘To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’ Trailer

Other artists on the soundtrack include Chaz Cardigan, Cyn, Cayetana, ILLENIUM (feat. Bahari), Ashe, Sofi Tukker, Lola Marsh, Ages and Ages, Hey Violet and Gordi.

Track Listing – To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Original Soundtrack

Cyn – I Can’t Believe Cayetana – Age Of Consent Marina – About Love** ILLENIUM – Crashing (feat Bahari) Ashe – Moral of the Story OTR, Ukiyo – MidnightSun** Sofi Tukker – Purple Hat BAD CHILD ft. Ryan Chambers – Candy** Ages and Ages – Way Back In Chaz Cardigan – As I’ll Ever Be** Hanne Mjoen – Honest** Lola Marsh – You’re Mine The New Respects – You Should Be Dancing** Hey Violet – Better by Myself Gordi – Something Like This

** exclusive to soundtrack

The soundtrack to “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” is set to be released on Friday, Feb. 7, while the film makes its Netflix debut on Feb. 12.