‘The SpongeBob Movie’ Shares 26 Second Super Bowl Ad Spot Because Even Pre-Show Commercials ‘Are Really Expensive’

The upcoming “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run” film is about to make its Super Bowl debut.

The short new ad will premiere during Sunday’s pre-show, because according to Mr. Krabs, “The commercials in this game are really expensive.”

And because of their tiny spot, star SpongeBob Squarepants must explain the flick’s premise in only 26-seconds.

“There’s fast cars, flashbacks, Snoop Dogg, robots, a wise sage, churros,” the beloved cartooned sponge rattles off. “The only thing missing is Gary.”

Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Douglas Lawrence will reprise their roles alongside new additions of Awkwafina, Keanu Reeves and Reggie Watts.

“The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run” hits big screens May 22.