Tommy Davidson Reveals Will Smith ‘Went All Gangsta’ On Him When He Kissed Co-Star Jada Pinkett Smith During Film Shoot

Tommy Davidson almost got into it with Will Smith while filming a movie, and explains what happened in his new memoir Living in Color.

As People reports, the former “In Living Color” comedian was co-starring with Pinkett Smith in the 1998 rom-com “Woo” when a bit of on-set improvisation earned him a stern talking-to from Smith’s husband.

According to Davidson, he wasn’t thrilled with the script’s original ending. As a result, he and Pinkett Smith came up with an idea to tie up the story’s loose ends with the pair dancing together during the closing credits.

While filming the scene, Davidson leaned in and gave his co-star an impromptu unscripted kiss, which caused her to flinch.

“I didn’t know this: You have to rehearse a kiss,” Davidson writes. “You can’t just spring it on your co-star… And I didn’t think it was all that big of a deal.”

Will Smith, who happened to be on set observing that day, did think it was a big deal. As Davidson writes, Smith followed him to his trailer and told him he “didn’t appreciate that.”

Added Davidson: “Will went all gangsta on me, saying what I did was not cool. There was a moment there when we might have come to blows. My reactive fight-or-flight instinct was triggered and I could have exploded.”

Thankfully, the two were able to defuse the situation, and Davidson remains good friends with the couple today.