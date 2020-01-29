Former Raptors Star Kawhi Leonard Reveals He And Kobe Bryant Shared The Same Helicopter Pilot

Kawhi Leonard is one of many NBA stars mourning the death of Kobe Bryant, but the former Toronto Raptors star reveals that he and Bryant were good friends who spoke regularly.

In a new interview, Leonard reveals that Bryant was actually one of the first people he talked to after he led the Raptors to last year’s NBA championship.

“I’m a guy who spoke to Kobe before the season, and right after we won in the locker room,” says Leonard. “I worked out with him before I went to Toronto… he was the first or second guy we talked to, other than our teammates and our family after we won, in the locker room.”

RELATED: Magic Johnson Tells Jimmy Kimmel He ‘Idolized’ Kobe Bryant

Adds Leonard: “I thought about him every game.”

Kawhi Leonard said Kobe was one of the first people he talked to immediately after winning last season’s NBA title. pic.twitter.com/PXAyNpAXkk — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) January 29, 2020

During the interview, Leonard also confirms that he would often use the same pilot as Bryant, Ara Zobayan, who died alongside Bryant in Sunday’s helicopter crash.

“I’ve flown with him a lot,” Leonard adds, calling the late pilot “a great guy, super nice” and “one of the best pilots.”

RELATED: Shaquille O’Neal Breaks Down In Tears While Remembering Kobe Bryant

According to Leonard, Zobayan would often drop him off and tell him he was then on his way to go pick up Bryant, or vice versa, with the athletes passing along greetings to each other through the pilot.

Kawhi called Kobe’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, a “good dude” and used him to fly to and from games. He also discussed if this gives him any pause to keep using helicopters. pic.twitter.com/ao82V555h8 — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) January 29, 2020

Yahoo! Sports’ Chris B. Haynes shared more details: