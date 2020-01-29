Nick Cannon Supports Gabrielle Union In ‘AGT’ Controversy: ‘If It Happened, I’m Rocking With You’

When it comes to Gabrielle Union’s allegations that her complaints about racism and sexism at “America’s Got Talent” led to her firing, former “AGT” host Nick Cannon says he’s got her back.

In an interview with “VLADTV”, Cannon — who quit the show when NBC execs reportedly took issue with a joke he made in a 2017 standup special — shared his thoughts on Union and her accusations.

“It was some eye-opening events that occurred that really shed light on some cultural insensitivities — ultimately, when it comes to women, when it comes to how the show is produced,” he said.

“I believe, as a producer — I was over at ‘AGT’ for damn near a decade — you kinda see these things as a giant machine,” Cannon added, “but if you really take the time to step back, you see some things that are truly not fair… It’s an institutional issue.”

Cannon also spoke out about current “AGT” host Terry Crews, who essentially refuted Union’s claims in a recent interview when he said, “I can’t speak for sexism because I’m not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of any racism comments. That was never my experience on ‘America’s Got Talent’.”

Cannon, however, says he thinks Crews should have supported Union but understands why he didn’t.

“I love Terry Crews, but it gets to that place… again it’s an institutional thing, so I’m not blaming him,” added Cannon. “We get excited about the occupation, we get excited to work for the man and we gon’ defend the man cause he gave me a job. It don’t matter what you saw because I stood firmly by him when my former agent accosted him…”

He added: “Especially when it comes to our queens, when it comes to Gabby, I don’t care. Whatever she said, if it happened, I’m rocking with you.”