Kumail Nanjiani’s Newly Ripped Physique Earned Him A Free Pornhub Subscription

A photo of Kumail Nanjiani’s shredded physique has earned him a lot of attention ever since the “Silicon Valley” star shared a shirtless photo on Instagram.

In the pic, Nanjiani shows off his toned body after hitting the gym for his role in Marvel Studios’ upcoming “The Eternals”.

Nanjiani appeared on Conan O’Brien’s talk show and had some interesting news to share: Thanks to his Instagram photo, he’s now been featured on a popular adult website — and has also received a free premium subscription.

RELATED: Kumail Nanjiani Is Totally Jacked And Fans Are Freaking Out

As he explained, Pornhub has been using his shirtless photo for its “Muscular Men” category of X-rated videos — and he’s been compensated accordingly.

“They gave me a 10-year free subscription to Pornhub Premium,” Nanjiani told O’Brien. “I will say, because people are like, ‘Why do you need to pay for porn?’ — and I don’t, I do not work for Pornhub, they have not paid me to say this — you have access to a whole new world. Free porn is good but when you go to Premium… I could develop fetishes, crazy ones over the next 10 years, and I know I’ll be taken care of.”

RELATED: Kumail Nanjiani Reacts To Viral Shirtless Picture, Talks ‘Little America’ With Emily V. Gordon

That piqued O’Brien’s curiosity, as he asked for specifics. “If I have to explain it to you,” his guest joked, “you wouldn’t understand.”

Further discussing his new bod, Nanjiani admitted he doesn’t feel any stronger after all that exercise. “These muscles are decorative,” he joked. “They don’t really do anything. [My wife] Emily [Gordon] will be like, ‘Can you open this jar for me?’ And I’m like, ‘Probably not!’”