Kumail Nanjiani’s Newly Ripped Physique Earned Him A Free Pornhub Subscription

A photo of Kumail Nanjiani’s shredded physique has earned him a lot of attention ever since the “Silicon Valley” star shared a shirtless photo on Instagram.
In the pic, Nanjiani shows off his toned body after hitting the gym for his role in Marvel Studios’ upcoming “The Eternals”.
I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)
Nanjiani appeared on Conan O’Brien’s talk show and had some interesting news to share: Thanks to his Instagram photo, he’s now been featured on a popular adult website — and has also received a free premium subscription.
As he explained, Pornhub has been using his shirtless photo for its “Muscular Men” category of X-rated videos — and he’s been compensated accordingly.
“They gave me a 10-year free subscription to Pornhub Premium,” Nanjiani told O’Brien. “I will say, because people are like, ‘Why do you need to pay for porn?’ — and I don’t, I do not work for Pornhub, they have not paid me to say this — you have access to a whole new world. Free porn is good but when you go to Premium… I could develop fetishes, crazy ones over the next 10 years, and I know I’ll be taken care of.”
That piqued O’Brien’s curiosity, as he asked for specifics. “If I have to explain it to you,” his guest joked, “you wouldn’t understand.”
Further discussing his new bod, Nanjiani admitted he doesn’t feel any stronger after all that exercise. “These muscles are decorative,” he joked. “They don’t really do anything. [My wife] Emily [Gordon] will be like, ‘Can you open this jar for me?’ And I’m like, ‘Probably not!’”