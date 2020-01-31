Jimmy Fallon Covers Four-Year-Old’s Viral ‘Dinosaurs In Love’ Song

A four-year-old girl’s adorable song about the demise of the dinosaurs has gone viral.

As Billboard reports, Tom Rosenthal shared the audio of the song “Dinosaurs in Love”, written and sung by his daughter Fenn.

“She came up with all the words herself and I helped her a little bit with the tune,” he wrote.

The song chronicles a day in the life of some dinosaurs who demonstrate their love for each other by eating fruit, cucumber, and people until a cataclysmic cosmic event wipes them all out.

“Dinosaurs eating people/ Dinosaurs in love/ Dinosaurs having a party/ They eat fruit and cucumber,” Fenn sings before coming to the big finish.

“A big bang came/ And they died/ Dinosaurs, dinosaurs fell in love/ But they didn’t say goodbye.”

Fenn, my nearly 4 year old daughter, recorded her first ever solo song today. She came up with all the words herself and I helped her a little bit with the tune. It’s called ‘Dinosaurs in Love’. 🦕❤️🦕 pic.twitter.com/erCgG0sUvP — Tom Rosenthal (@tomrosenthal) January 28, 2020

As of Friday morning, the tweet has been viewed more than 5.2 million times, and even warranted a “Tonight Show” cover from Jimmy Fallon, who delivered an emotion-drenched epic version of the song, backed by The Roots.

Check out some of the Twitter reaction to the cute-beyond-belief song.

Okay, THREE THINGS: 1. OH MY GOD THAT IS SO CUTE I WANT TO SCREAM

2. This is SO on brand

3. I will walk down the aisle to this. — Seren (@serenkwriter) January 28, 2020

dinosaurs predate romeo and juliet tho. this is the plot shakespeare ripped off — Keith S. Wilson (@robottomulatto) January 29, 2020

This is beautiful and heartbreaking. I need to eat some fruit and cucumbers to get over this. — Natalie Akko (@natalie19815) January 29, 2020

But they didn’t say goodby- pic.twitter.com/YnG0FwlhMT — Travone Aaron Taylor (@trahhh) January 29, 2020