Jessica Simpson Says Ryan Gosling And Justin Timberlake Once Had A Bet On Who Would Kiss Her First — See Who Won

Jessica Simpson opened up about the time she shared a kiss with Justin Timberlake as she chatted to Jimmy Kimmel on his show Wednesday.

Simpson, who has been busy promoting her new memoir Open Book, was asked about being friends with “The Mickey Mouse Club” crew.

Admitting they were all in the same circuit, Simpson said she did have a cozy moment with Timberlake after her divorce from Nick Lachey and while he was single.

She shared, “He was like over at my house and we shared a nostalgic kiss.” However, things then got a little weird.

“He took his phone out and started typing. I was like, ‘okay, I hope that’s not like another girl. Did I stick my tongue out too much?’

“Apparently him and Ryan Gosling had a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12 years old, and so he texted Ryan and told him he won the bet. And I was like, ‘oh, okay? So we don’t kiss again?'”

She added of Gosling, “Ryan was the one that when I was 12, I was like, this guy is so cool. He’s from Canada; I don’t know where that is on the map, but I really think that that’s amazing and there’s something so cute about him.”

Simpson also revealed how Chuck Norris became her acting coach in 1992 after she failed to make it into “The Mickey Mouse Club” because they said she needed acting lessons.

The singer said: “He told me I moved my eyebrows too much, so then I had to do all of my lines with my eyebrows taped,” adding he told the then-12-year-old to “channel her inner Denzel Washington.”