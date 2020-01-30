Meghan McCain Reveals Truth Behind Abby Huntsman Feud Claims, Is Asked Whether She’s Planning To Leave ‘The View’

Meghan McCain spoke about numerous “The View” rumours during an appearance on Wednesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

McCain was keen to lay any feuding claims involving her and former fellow “The View” host Abby Huntsman, who said farewell to the show on January 17, to rest.

McCain insisted, “Abby and I have been friends for over 10 years. Our parents were friends in politics, we worked at Fox together. Part of the reason she came to ‘The View’ is because we were friends. We are still very good friends. We are very close. I just talked to her yesterday morning.

“She’s campaigning with her dad. I think she was genuinely conflicted about her dad running for governor and her not helping, and that is the reason why she left.”

Huntsman left “The View” to work on her dad Jon Huntsman Jr.’s gubernatorial campaign in Utah.

McCain did admit, however, “We did get in a fight, which is a very small fight and a friend fight. And all friendships have ups and downs.

“It was sort of bizarre for me, and I think bizarre for her, to have — the fact that we got in one fight the two years that we worked together on the show, to be put under dissection in the media, to be weaponized,” she added, calling the story being leaked “cruel.”

“It’s been really emotionally taxing to have our friendship used this way in the media. It’s taken a real toll on me.”

McCain also insisted she wasn’t planning on quitting “The View”.

“If I was going to resign, there would be no crypticism about it. I would be like, ‘I’m out.’ Like, it would not be like a long, drawn-out thing.”

She then spoke about that heated debate with Whoopi Goldberg, insisting Goldberg had apologized to her for telling her to “stop talking” on air since.

McCain even said, “If she leaves, I go.”