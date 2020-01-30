James Corden Responds To Controversy Over Allegations He Doesn’t Actually Drive During Carpool Karaoke

James Corden is calling out fake news.

On Wednesday’s “The Late Late Show” the host addressed a recent controversy that came to light last week when a fan spotted him filming a new “Carpool Karaoke” segment with Justin Bieber.

Fans were outraged Corden didn’t appear to be driving the car, and that it was instead being pulled by a truck.

“I want to get ahead of everything and address those rumours and assure you, my audience, that these accusations are not true,” Corden said on his show. “I really hate that I’m about to say this, but fake news, okay?”

Corden then tried to offer up an explanation for what fans witnessed in the video.

“I know this looks bad,” Corden laughed. “But I just want to say right now that I always drive the car, unless we’re doing something where we think it might not be safe. You know, like a dance routine or a costume change or if I’m drunk, right?

“But in the case of Justin Bieber it was a safety issue where we thought it was best to tow the car. Frankly, I just kept getting lost in his eyes.”

Despite participating in the segment, Bieber was apparently as shocked as everyone else, tweeting about it late Wednesday night.

Wait… you weren’t driving the car? How could you James? I’m shocked. https://t.co/YlsfErxtmm — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 30, 2020

“I’m just shocked I’ve done something that upset people more than ‘Cats’,” Corden joked.

The host listed five “Carpool Karaoke” segments in which he was not actually driving due to safety concerns, including ones featuring Meghan Trainor, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Migos.

“I swear to you,” Corden said. “95 per cent of the time I really am endangering the lives of the world’s biggest pop stars.”